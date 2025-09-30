Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS)’s stock price has gone rise by 19.26% in comparison to its previous close of $16.3, however, the company has experienced a 14.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-09-29 that Shares of Treehouse Foods (THS 19.11%), a manufacturer of private-label snacks and beverages, jumped on news that private equity firm Investindustrial was preparing an offer for the company.

Is It Worth Investing in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) is 49.68x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for THS is 0.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for THS is 49.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.00% of that float. On September 30, 2025, THS’s average trading volume was 764.74K shares.

THS’s Market Performance

THS stock saw an increase of 14.22% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.23% and a quarterly increase of 0.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.07% for Treehouse Foods Inc (THS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.34% for THS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THS

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THS reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for THS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 06th, 2024.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to THS, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

THS Trading at 4.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.22%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THS rose by +28.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5051. In addition, Treehouse Foods Inc saw -52.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THS starting from DeWitt Adam, who sold 1,439 shares at the price of $22.51 back on May 30 ’25. After this action, DeWitt Adam now owns 4,761 shares of Treehouse Foods Inc, valued at $32,392 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.17% for the gross margin

The net margin for Treehouse Foods Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 1.34%, with 0.52% for asset returns.

Based on Treehouse Foods Inc (THS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $243.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.