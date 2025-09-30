The Impact of Market Fluctuations on JBS N.V’s (JBS) Stock

The stock of JBS N.V (JBS) has gone down by -1.70% for the week, with a -7.90% drop in the past month and a 4.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.91% for JBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.14% for JBS’s stock, with a 11.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JBS N.V (NYSE: JBS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for JBS N.V (NYSE: JBS) is above average at 11.45x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for JBS is 346.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JBS on September 30, 2025 was 4.97M shares.

JBS stock’s latest price update

JBS N.V (NYSE: JBS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.80% compared to its previous closing price of $14.63. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. reuters.com reported 2025-09-25 that JBS, the world’s largest meat company, has indirectly bought cattle raised illegally on indigenous land in Brazil, according to a Greenpeace investigation released on Thursday.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBS stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for JBS by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for JBS in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on June 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JBS reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for JBS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 18th, 2025.

JBS Trading at 1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBS rose by +28.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5051. In addition, JBS N.V saw 10.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for JBS N.V stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 17.67%, with 4.22% for asset returns.

Based on JBS N.V (JBS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $35.39 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, JBS N.V (JBS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.