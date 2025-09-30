Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (EPOW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: EPOW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -26.91% in relation to its previous close of $1.23. However, the company has experienced a 13.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that Dover, Delaware, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Material Co., Ltd. (formerly Huiyang (Guizhou) New Energy Materials Co., Ltd.), has been granted U.S. Patent No. US 12,371,341 B2, titled “Preparation Method of an Anode Material for Lithium-Ion Batteries.” This milestone underscores the Company’s continued leadership in high-performance lithium-ion battery anode material innovation.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: EPOW) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.08.

The public float for EPOW is 13.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EPOW on September 30, 2025 was 114.32K shares.

EPOW’s Market Performance

EPOW’s stock has seen a 13.87% increase for the week, with a 0.60% rise in the past month and a -0.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 37.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.76% for Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.90% for EPOW’s stock, with a -2.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EPOW Trading at -0.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.81%, as shares surge +1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPOW rose by +13.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8910. In addition, Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd saw -10.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EPOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.26% for the present operating margin

-0.09% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd stands at -0.18%. The total capital return value is set at -0.29%. Equity return is now at value -234.48%, with -8.94% for asset returns.

Based on Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (EPOW), the company’s capital structure generated 1.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at -4.92. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-10.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd (EPOW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.