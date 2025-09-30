Should You Invest in KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) Now?

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for KKR is at 1.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KKR is 684.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.32% of that float. The average trading volume for KKR on September 30, 2025 was 3.44M shares.

KKR stock’s latest price update

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR)’s stock price has increased by 0.35% compared to its previous closing price of $134.01. However, the company has seen a -8.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-27 that Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m.

KKR’s Market Performance

KKR’s stock has fallen by -8.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.00% and a quarterly rise of 1.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for KKR & Co. Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.56% for KKR stock, with a simple moving average of 0.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KKR

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KKR reach a price target of $142. The rating they have provided for KKR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 09th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to KKR, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on May 14th of the current year.

KKR Trading at -5.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KKR rose by +28.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5051. In addition, KKR & Co. Inc saw 2.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KKR starting from ROBERTS GEORGE R, who sold 809,906 shares at the price of $144.25 back on Aug 07 ’25. After this action, ROBERTS GEORGE R now owns 81,361,978 shares of KKR & Co. Inc, valued at $116,828,940 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for KKR & Co. Inc stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value 8.22%, with 0.56% for asset returns.

Based on KKR & Co. Inc (KKR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $9.17 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.