Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB): A Technical Analysis

PACB has 36-month beta value of 2.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PACB is 264.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PACB on September 30, 2025 was 7.44M shares.

PACB stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) has increased by 3.31% when compared to last closing price of $1.21.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-22 that In the most recent trading session, Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) closed at $1.29, indicating a +1.57% shift from the previous trading day.

PACB’s Market Performance

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) has seen a -3.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.02% decline in the past month and a 0.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.61% for PACB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.08% for PACB’s stock, with a -10.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACB

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PACB reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for PACB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to PACB, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on April 18th of the previous year.

PACB Trading at -5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACB fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2490. In addition, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc saw -21.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACB starting from Van Oene Mark, who sold 26,836 shares at the price of $1.31 back on Aug 18 ’25. After this action, Van Oene Mark now owns 1,920,035 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, valued at $35,182 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.25% for the present operating margin

-2.11% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc stands at -3.37%. The total capital return value is set at -0.87%. Equity return is now at value -189.52%, with -44.98% for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.92 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 11.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -67.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-242.78 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.