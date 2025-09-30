ONE Group Hospitality Inc’s (STKS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, STKS stock has gone up by 24.30%, with a monthly gain of 13.04% and a quarterly plunge of -22.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.88% for ONE Group Hospitality Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.52% for STKS’s stock, with a -3.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ONE Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ: STKS) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for STKS is 24.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.85% of that float. On September 30, 2025, the average trading volume of STKS was 162.55K shares.

STKS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ONE Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ: STKS) has jumped by 26.83% compared to previous close of $2.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-08 that DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (“The ONE Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STKS) today announced the appointment of Nicole Thaung as Chief Financial Officer effective, September 8, 2025. Ms. Thaung will succeed Tyler Loy, who is departing the Company to pursue other opportunities. “Nicole’s extensive financial knowledge and deep understanding of our business make her the ideal leader for our finance organization,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, Chief Executive Officer.

Analysts’ Opinion of STKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STKS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for STKS by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for STKS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $6 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Northcoast, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STKS reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for STKS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 11th, 2025.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to STKS, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

STKS Trading at 10.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.99%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STKS rose by +28.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5051. In addition, ONE Group Hospitality Inc saw -11.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STKS starting from Kanen David, who sold 160,000 shares at the price of $4.70 back on Jul 09 ’25. After this action, Kanen David now owns 1,823,266 shares of ONE Group Hospitality Inc, valued at $752,000 using the latest closing price.

Kanen David, the See Explanation of Responses of ONE Group Hospitality Inc, sold 88,780 shares at $4.94 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07 ’25, which means that Kanen David is holding 1,930,000 shares at $438,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for ONE Group Hospitality Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value -7.81%, with -1.70% for asset returns.

Based on ONE Group Hospitality Inc (STKS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $40.72 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, ONE Group Hospitality Inc (STKS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.