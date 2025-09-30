LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) has decreased by -0.44% when compared to last closing price of $9.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.38% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-15 that WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LXP Industrial Trust (“LXP”) (NYSE: LXP), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on Class A warehouse and distribution investments, today announced that it declared a regular common share dividend for the quarter ending September 30, 2025 of $0.135 per common share payable on or about October 15, 2025 to common shareholders of record as of September 30, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) Right Now?

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63x compared to its average ratio. LXP has 36-month beta value of 1.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LXP is 287.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LXP on September 30, 2025 was 3.54M shares.

LXP’s Market Performance

The stock of LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) has seen a -2.38% decrease in the past week, with a -0.55% drop in the past month, and a 9.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for LXP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.23% for LXP’s stock, with a 6.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXP stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for LXP by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for LXP in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $10 based on the research report published on August 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LXP reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for LXP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 04th, 2024.

LXP Trading at 4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXP rose by +28.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5051. In addition, LXP Industrial Trust saw -11.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for LXP Industrial Trust stands at 0.24%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 4.15%, with 2.29% for asset returns.

Based on LXP Industrial Trust (LXP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $257.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.