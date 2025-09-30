Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Flagstar Financial Inc (NYSE: FLG) has plunged by -0.60% when compared to previous closing price of $11.58, but the company has seen a -3.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-09 that Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG ) Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Conference September 9, 2025 2:00 PM EDT Company Participants Joseph Otting – President, CEO & Executive Chairman Richard Raffetto – SEVP, President of Commercial and Private Banking Lee Smith – Senior Executive VP & CFO Conference Call Participants Jared David Shaw – Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division Presentation Jared David Shaw MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst Thanks, everybody. Good afternoon.

Is It Worth Investing in Flagstar Financial Inc (NYSE: FLG) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FLG is 301.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.43% of that float. On September 30, 2025, the average trading volume of FLG was 6.01M shares.

FLG’s Market Performance

FLG stock saw a decrease of -3.36% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.94% and a quarterly a decrease of 8.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.50% for FLG stock, with a simple moving average of 0.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLG stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for FLG by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for FLG in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $14 based on the research report published on September 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLG reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for FLG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 10th, 2025.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to FLG, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

FLG Trading at -4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -10.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLG fell by -3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.31. In addition, Flagstar Financial Inc saw 7.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.14% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Flagstar Financial Inc stands at -0.12%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%. Equity return is now at value -7.62%, with -0.60% for asset returns.

Based on Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-1.19 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -8.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.