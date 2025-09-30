Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Vivakor Inc’s (VIVK) Stock

The stock of Vivakor Inc (VIVK) has seen a -47.85% decrease in the past week, with a -62.86% drop in the past month, and a -65.44% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.53% for VIVK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -52.50% for VIVK stock, with a simple moving average of -68.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ: VIVK) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VIVK is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VIVK is 17.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.73% of that float. The average trading volume of VIVK on September 30, 2025 was 287.46K shares.

VIVK stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ: VIVK) has plunged by -23.38% when compared to previous closing price of $0.35, but the company has seen a -47.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that Consideration would be paid in new Series of Preferred Equity Dallas, TX, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vivakor, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVK) (“Vivakor” or the “Company”), an integrated provider of energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services, announced today it has signed a term sheet with a non-affiliate counterparty to provide up to $23 million in funding in exchange for the issuance of a new series of convertible preferred stock.

VIVK Trading at -64.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIVK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.25%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIVK rose by +28.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5051. In addition, Vivakor Inc saw -82.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VIVK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.25% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivakor Inc stands at -0.3%. The total capital return value is set at -0.28%. Equity return is now at value -63.23%, with -23.29% for asset returns.

Based on Vivakor Inc (VIVK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.84. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-10.05 million with net debt to EBITDA at -8.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Vivakor Inc (VIVK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.