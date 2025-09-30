Etsy Inc (ETSY) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, ETSY stock has gone up by 20.54%, with a monthly gain of 38.00% and a quarterly surge of 48.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.00% for Etsy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.04% for ETSY’s stock, with a 38.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) Right Now?

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45x compared to its average ratio. ETSY has 36-month beta value of 1.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 20 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for ETSY is 97.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETSY on September 30, 2025 was 5.46M shares.

ETSY stock’s latest price update

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY)’s stock price has increased by 15.83% compared to its previous closing price of $64.18. However, the company has seen a 20.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. youtube.com reported 2025-09-29 that CNBC’s MacKenzie Sigalos joins Fast Money to discuss OpenAI’s new integration with Etsy and Shopify that lets buyers complete purchases directly inside ChatGPT. The launch marks a major test of agentic commerce, sending Etsy shares up nearly 16% and Shopify up more than 6%, while putting OpenAI in direct competition with Amazon, Google and other platforms racing to control the future of online shopping.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETSY stocks, with Arete repeating the rating for ETSY by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ETSY in the upcoming period, according to Arete is $54 based on the research report published on August 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETSY reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for ETSY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 21st, 2025.

Arete gave a rating of “Sell” to ETSY, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on June 11th of the current year.

ETSY Trading at 22.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.34% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares surge +40.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETSY rose by +20.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.93. In addition, Etsy Inc saw 36.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Silverman Josh, the Chief Executive Officer of Etsy Inc, sold 70,000 shares at $65.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18 ’25, which means that Silverman Josh is holding 62,674 shares at $4,550,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.72% for the gross margin

The net margin for Etsy Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%.

Based on Etsy Inc (ETSY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.73. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 78.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $532.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Etsy Inc (ETSY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.