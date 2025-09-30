Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) has dropped by -1.17% compared to previous close of $31.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-29 that The latest trading day saw Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) settling at $31.26, representing a -1.17% change from its previous close.

Is It Worth Investing in Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) Right Now?

Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EPD is 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 7 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for EPD is 1.44B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EPD on September 30, 2025 was 3.97M shares.

EPD’s Market Performance

EPD’s stock has seen a -0.35% decrease for the week, with a -2.19% drop in the past month and a 0.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.17% for Enterprise Products Partners L P. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.35% for EPD’s stock, with a -2.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPD stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for EPD by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for EPD in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $33 based on the research report published on July 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPD reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for EPD stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to EPD, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

EPD Trading at -0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares sank -2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD fell by -0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.69. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L P saw 6.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from Montgomery William C, who purchased 16,000 shares at the price of $31.55 back on Jul 30 ’25. After this action, Montgomery William C now owns 136,920 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L P, valued at $504,864 using the latest closing price.

Rutherford John R, the Director of Enterprise Products Partners L P, purchased 15,000 shares at $31.35 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29 ’25, which means that Rutherford John R is holding 158,586 shares at $470,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for Enterprise Products Partners L P stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 20.43%, with 7.71% for asset returns.

Based on Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $9.59 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.