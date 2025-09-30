CRH Plc (CRH) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of CRH Plc (CRH) has seen a -0.11% decrease in the past week, with a 1.24% gain in the past month, and a 24.83% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for CRH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.72% for CRH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CRH Plc (NYSE: CRH) Right Now?

CRH Plc (NYSE: CRH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for CRH is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CRH is 671.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.00% of that float. The average trading volume for CRH on September 30, 2025 was 4.06M shares.

CRH stock’s latest price update

CRH Plc (NYSE: CRH)’s stock price has soared by 0.81% in relation to previous closing price of $113.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that CRH (CRH) closed the most recent trading day at $112.6, moving 1.31% from the previous trading session.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CRH by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CRH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $128 based on the research report published on September 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRH reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for CRH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 26th, 2025.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to CRH, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

CRH Trading at 5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRH fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.65. In addition, CRH Plc saw 24.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRH starting from Lake Randy, who sold 40,000 shares at the price of $110.91 back on Aug 12 ’25. After this action, Lake Randy now owns 50,224 shares of CRH Plc, valued at $4,436,392 using the latest closing price.

ORiordain Padraig, the Group General Counsel of CRH Plc, purchased 1,492 shares at $99.16 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that ORiordain Padraig is holding 1,492 shares at $147,941 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for CRH Plc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 15.16%, with 6.39% for asset returns.

Based on CRH Plc (CRH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.88 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CRH Plc (CRH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.