Conifer Holdings Inc (CNFR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNFR) is above average at 0.60x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CNFR is 3.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNFR on September 30, 2025 was 819.61K shares.

CNFR stock’s latest price update

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNFR)’s stock price has gone rise by 24.38% in comparison to its previous close of $1.19, however, the company has experienced a 12.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that TROY, Mich., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors and Executive Management of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNFR) (“Conifer” or the “Company”) today announced that effective September 30, 2025, the Company will rebrand under the new name Presurance Holdings, Inc. This change reflects the Company’s continued evolution and lays the foundation for the future.

CNFR’s Market Performance

CNFR’s stock has risen by 12.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 86.16% and a quarterly rise of 104.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.69% for Conifer Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.32% for CNFR’s stock, with a 66.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNFR Trading at 51.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.62%, as shares surge +88.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNFR rose by +12.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1905. In addition, Conifer Holdings Inc saw 34.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNFR starting from Hakala Jeffrey Anthony, who purchased 100,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Dec 12 ’24. After this action, Hakala Jeffrey Anthony now owns 3,735,769 shares of Conifer Holdings Inc, valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

Hakala Jeffrey Anthony, the Director of Conifer Holdings Inc, purchased 1,000 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27 ’25, which means that Hakala Jeffrey Anthony is holding 1,000 shares at $1,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.46% for the present operating margin

-0.12% for the gross margin

The net margin for Conifer Holdings Inc stands at 0.49%. The total capital return value is set at -0.1%. Equity return is now at value -218.24%, with -15.62% for asset returns.

Based on Conifer Holdings Inc (CNFR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-29.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Conifer Holdings Inc (CNFR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.