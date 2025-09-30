Beneficient (BENF) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BENF is -0.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BENF is 7.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.15% of that float. On September 30, 2025, BENF’s average trading volume was 3.47M shares.

BENF stock’s latest price update

The stock of Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) has increased by 1.67% when compared to last closing price of $0.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that Transformative Year Reduced Operating Costs, Launched New Products and Improved Financial Position Beneficient is Positioned to Capitalize on Adjacent Market Growth Opportunities DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) (“Ben” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled platform providing exit opportunities and primary capital solutions and related trust and custody services to holders of alternative assets through its proprietary online platform, AltAccess, today reported its financial results for the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

BENF’s Market Performance

Beneficient (BENF) has experienced a 1.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.74% drop in the past month, and a 21.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.89% for BENF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.14% for BENF stock, with a simple moving average of -11.38% for the last 200 days.

BENF Trading at -1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BENF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares sank -9.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BENF rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4072. In addition, Beneficient saw -71.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BENF starting from Welday Jeff, who sold 941 shares at the price of $0.34 back on Mar 04 ’25. After this action, Welday Jeff now owns 140,037 shares of Beneficient, valued at $320 using the latest closing price.

Welday Jeff, the insider of Beneficient, sold 442 shares at $0.41 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28 ’25, which means that Welday Jeff is holding 140,978 shares at $181 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BENF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.34% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Beneficient stands at -0.35%. The total capital return value is set at -0.15%. Equity return is now at value -538.85%, with -3.17% for asset returns.

Based on Beneficient (BENF), the company’s capital structure generated -3.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-2.74 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Beneficient (BENF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.