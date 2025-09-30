Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s (ARQT) Stock: A 8.33% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) has gone up by 7.17% for the week, with a 20.21% rise in the past month and a 32.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.53% for ARQT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.33% for ARQT’s stock, with a 27.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARQT is 2.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ARQT is 104.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARQT on September 30, 2025 was 1.66M shares.

ARQT stock’s latest price update

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT)’s stock price has surge by 5.98%relation to previous closing price of $17.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.17% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on immuno-dermatology, today announced that it will report third quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, before the U.S. financial markets open.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ARQT by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ARQT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $18 based on the research report published on July 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARQT reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for ARQT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 30th, 2024.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to ARQT, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

ARQT Trading at 16.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.59% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares surge +19.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQT rose by +7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.19. In addition, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc saw 104.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARQT starting from Watanabe Todd, who sold 9,625 shares at the price of $17.54 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, Watanabe Todd now owns 891,944 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc, valued at $168,799 using the latest closing price.

Watanabe Todd, the insider of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc, sold 504 shares at $17.52 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09 ’25, which means that Watanabe Todd is holding 891,440 shares at $8,829 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.33% for the present operating margin

0.89% for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc stands at -0.35%. The total capital return value is set at -0.35%. Equity return is now at value -57.33%, with -23.40% for asset returns.

Based on Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-109.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.