Angel Studios Inc (ANGX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Angel Studios Inc (NYSE: ANGX) has increased by 39.90% when compared to last closing price of $3.96.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Angel Studios Inc (NYSE: ANGX) Right Now?

The public float for ANGX is 99.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.04% of that float. The average trading volume for ANGX on September 30, 2025 was 392.99K shares.

ANGX’s Market Performance

ANGX’s stock has seen a -4.32% decrease for the week, with a -87.96% drop in the past month and a -51.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 39.56% for Angel Studios Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -70.15% for ANGX’s stock, with a -57.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANGX stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ANGX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ANGX in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $14 based on the research report published on September 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

ANGX Trading at -70.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 39.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.00%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGX fell by -4.32%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Angel Studios Inc saw -46.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGX starting from Taylor Seth, who purchased 11 shares at the price of $17.54 back on Sep 11 ’25. After this action, Taylor Seth now owns 4,505 shares of Angel Studios Inc, valued at $193 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGX

Equity return is now at value -791.45%, with -91.84% for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Angel Studios Inc (ANGX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.