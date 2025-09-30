Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Venture Global Inc (VG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Venture Global Inc (NYSE: VG) is above average at 26.73x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VG is 450.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.45% of that float. The average trading volume of VG on September 30, 2025 was 6.89M shares.

VG stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Venture Global Inc (NYSE: VG) has dropped by -4.11% compared to previous close of $14.83. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Venture Global announced a donation of $30,065 to the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation.

VG’s Market Performance

VG’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.92% and a quarterly drop of -8.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.19% for Venture Global Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.23% for VG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for VG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $17 based on the research report published on August 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VG reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for VG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 25th, 2025.

Johnson Rice gave a rating of “Buy” to VG, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

VG Trading at 3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares surge +9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.57% lower at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VG starting from Earl Thomas, who sold 500,000 shares at the price of $13.69 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Earl Thomas now owns 0 shares of Venture Global Inc, valued at $6,845,000 using the latest closing price.

Earl Thomas, the Chief Commercial Officer of Venture Global Inc, sold 840,076 shares at $13.74 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11 ’25, which means that Earl Thomas is holding 0 shares at $11,542,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.34% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Venture Global Inc stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 46.09%, with 4.69% for asset returns.

Based on Venture Global Inc (VG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.96. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.09 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Venture Global Inc (VG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.