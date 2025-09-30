Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) is above average at 25.89x. The 36-month beta value for ALLY is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 9 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ALLY is 304.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.25% of that float. The average trading volume of ALLY on September 30, 2025 was 3.11M shares.

ALLY stock’s latest price update

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.75% in relation to its previous close of $40.16. However, the company has experienced a -8.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-29 that Ally Financial (ALLY) is rated a buy, despite rising subprime auto loan delinquencies threatening lower- and middle-income consumer exposure. ALLY’s Q2 results beat expectations due to cost controls and lower credit losses, with strong net interest margins and solid CET1 levels supporting potential buybacks. EPS growth is projected to be robust through 2027, and ALLY trades at a modest valuation, appearing over 10% undervalued versus sector peers.

ALLY’s Market Performance

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) has seen a -8.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.90% decline in the past month and a 2.34% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for ALLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.19% for ALLY’s stock, with a 7.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLY stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ALLY by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for ALLY in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $45 based on the research report published on September 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Sell” to ALLY, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 25th of the current year.

ALLY Trading at -0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -2.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLY fell by -8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.04. In addition, Ally Financial Inc saw 15.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLY starting from Richard Stephanie N, who sold 8,000 shares at the price of $32.14 back on Apr 30 ’25. After this action, Richard Stephanie N now owns 90,387 shares of Ally Financial Inc, valued at $257,121 using the latest closing price.

Hutchinson Russell E., the Chief Financial Officer of Ally Financial Inc, purchased 8,200 shares at $30.81 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22 ’25, which means that Hutchinson Russell E. is holding 236,421 shares at $252,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ally Financial Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 4.18%, with 0.31% for asset returns.

Based on Ally Financial Inc (ALLY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.04 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.