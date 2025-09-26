Zscaler Inc (ZS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for ZS is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 9 rating it as “overweight”, 14 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ZS is 99.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.83% of that float. The average trading volume for ZS on September 26, 2025 was 1.74M shares.

ZS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) has jumped by 0.90% compared to previous close of $286.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Zscaler (ZS) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

ZS’s Market Performance

Zscaler Inc (ZS) has seen a -1.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.92% gain in the past month and a -8.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for ZS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.37% for ZS’s stock, with a 20.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $315 based on the research report published on September 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZS reach a price target of $320. The rating they have provided for ZS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to ZS, setting the target price at $385 in the report published on June 13th of the current year.

ZS Trading at 3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +3.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $282.54. In addition, Zscaler Inc saw 66.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from Rich Michael J., who sold 11,718 shares at the price of $280.70 back on Sep 16 ’25. After this action, Rich Michael J. now owns 100,822 shares of Zscaler Inc, valued at $3,289,216 using the latest closing price.

Judge Raj, the EVP, Corp. Strategy & Ventures of Zscaler Inc, sold 4,524 shares at $280.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16 ’25, which means that Judge Raj is holding 73,832 shares at $1,269,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05% for the present operating margin

0.77% for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -2.70%, with -0.75% for asset returns.

Based on Zscaler Inc (ZS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.54. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -13.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $112.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zscaler Inc (ZS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.