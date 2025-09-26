ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZIP is 1.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ZIP is 63.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.95% of that float. On September 26, 2025, ZIP’s average trading volume was 1.12M shares.

ZIP stock’s latest price update

ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE: ZIP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.44% in relation to its previous close of $4.59. However, the company has experienced a -13.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-10 that ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP ) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 September 10, 2025 6:45 PM EDT Company Participants Timothy Yarbrough – Executive VP & CFO Ian Siegel – Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman of the Board Conference Call Participants Eric Sheridan – Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division Presentation Eric Sheridan MD & US Internet Analyst All right. So we’re going to keep the train moving down the tracks.

ZIP’s Market Performance

ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP) has experienced a -13.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.35% drop in the past month, and a -4.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.63% for ZIP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.40% for ZIP’s stock, with a -20.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIP

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to ZIP, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

ZIP Trading at -0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares sank -8.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIP fell by -13.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.98. In addition, ZipRecruiter Inc saw -51.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIP starting from SHIMANOVSKY BORIS F., who sold 4,088 shares at the price of $5.10 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, SHIMANOVSKY BORIS F. now owns 337,980 shares of ZipRecruiter Inc, valued at $20,866 using the latest closing price.

SIEGEL IAN H., the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of ZipRecruiter Inc, sold 22,762 shares at $5.29 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18 ’25, which means that SIEGEL IAN H. is holding 330,752 shares at $120,497 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06% for the present operating margin

0.89% for the gross margin

The net margin for ZipRecruiter Inc stands at -0.08%. The total capital return value is set at -0.05%. Equity return is now at value -2897.28%, with -5.68% for asset returns.

Based on ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP), the company’s capital structure generated -0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.86.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $35.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at -421.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.