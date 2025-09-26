Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.37% in comparison to its previous close of $2.52, however, the company has experienced a 10.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-03 that Beverages – Soft Drinks industry players face cost & tariff headwinds, while health-driven demand, digital growth & innovation open fresh growth avenues. Let us see if top players like KO, PEP, MNST, KDP, and ZVIA can sustain relevance in a rapidly evolving market.

Is It Worth Investing in Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ZVIA is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ZVIA is 49.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.76% of that float. The average trading volume of ZVIA on September 26, 2025 was 836.79K shares.

ZVIA’s Market Performance

ZVIA stock saw a decrease of 10.50% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.71% and a quarterly a decrease of -25.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.03% for Zevia PBC (ZVIA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.78% for ZVIA’s stock, with a -11.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZVIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZVIA stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for ZVIA by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for ZVIA in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $5 based on the research report published on August 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZVIA reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for ZVIA stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on July 25th, 2023.

ZVIA Trading at -8.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares sank -2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVIA rose by +10.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.51. In addition, Zevia PBC saw 139.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZVIA starting from CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT D, who sold 2,000,000 shares at the price of $3.01 back on Jun 30 ’25. After this action, CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT D now owns 20,022,092 shares of Zevia PBC, valued at $6,020,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.11% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Zevia PBC stands at -0.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.44%. Equity return is now at value -22.11%, with -20.93% for asset returns.

Based on Zevia PBC (ZVIA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$20.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Zevia PBC (ZVIA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.