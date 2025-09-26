Yuanbao Inc. ADR (YB) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Yuanbao Inc. ADR (YB) has gone down by -12.53% for the week, with a -30.01% drop in the past month and a -1.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.63% for YB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.54% for YB’s stock, with a -4.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yuanbao Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: YB) Right Now?

Yuanbao Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: YB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.56x.

On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of YB was 85.03K shares.

YB stock’s latest price update

Yuanbao Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: YB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.46% compared to its previous closing price of $20.05. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-11 that The latest quarterly report from YB was greeted with a huge selloff, but there could be a silver lining despite the loss of market cap. YB seems to have found support according to the charts, which suggests the worst of the post-earnings selloff is mostly over, if not completely. The latest report was preceded by a rally because of overly high-growth expectations, which then got tempered by the Q2 FY2025 report.

YB Trading at -18.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares sank -20.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.07% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for YB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3% for the present operating margin

0.95% for the gross margin

The net margin for Yuanbao Inc. ADR stands at 0.3%. The total capital return value is set at 0.42%.

Based on Yuanbao Inc. ADR (YB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 41.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $873.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Yuanbao Inc. ADR (YB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.