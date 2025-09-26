Yext Inc (YEXT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for YEXT is also noteworthy at 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for YEXT is 99.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.14% of that float. The average trading volume of YEXT on September 26, 2025 was 949.54K shares.

YEXT stock’s latest price update

Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.69%relation to previous closing price of $8.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.78% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-18 that Yext (YEXT) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

YEXT’s Market Performance

Yext Inc (YEXT) has seen a -3.78% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.89% decline in the past month and a 1.76% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for YEXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.12% for YEXT stock, with a simple moving average of 18.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YEXT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for YEXT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for YEXT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10 based on the research report published on June 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YEXT reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for YEXT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 05th, 2024.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Buy” to YEXT, setting the target price at $12.80 in the report published on June 07th of the previous year.

YEXT Trading at 1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YEXT fell by -3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.84. In addition, Yext Inc saw 34.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YEXT starting from Bond Darryl, who sold 11,000 shares at the price of $8.74 back on Jun 10 ’25. After this action, Bond Darryl now owns 412,795 shares of Yext Inc, valued at $96,094 using the latest closing price.

Shin Ho, the General Counsel of Yext Inc, sold 30,000 shares at $8.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10 ’25, which means that Shin Ho is holding 112,174 shares at $258,831 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YEXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.76% for the gross margin

The net margin for Yext Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 4.72%, with 1.37% for asset returns.

Based on Yext Inc (YEXT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.79. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $0.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Yext Inc (YEXT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.