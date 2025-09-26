YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) has decreased by -2.01% when compared to last closing price of $34.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.91% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-15 that MILWAUKEE, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Harley-Davidson, Inc. (“Harley-Davidson”) (NYSE: HOG) today announced that its Board of Directors (“Board”) has appointed two new independent directors, Daniel Nova and Matt Reintjes, effective September 15, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) is above average at 16.26x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for YETI is 80.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YETI on September 26, 2025 was 2.08M shares.

YETI’s Market Performance

YETI stock saw a decrease of -4.91% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.72% and a quarterly a decrease of 13.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.02% for YETI Holdings Inc (YETI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.39% for YETI stock, with a simple moving average of -0.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YETI

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to YETI, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 04th of the previous year.

YETI Trading at -4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YETI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YETI fell by -4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.27. In addition, YETI Holdings Inc saw -12.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YETI starting from McMullen Michael John, who sold 747 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Dec 11 ’24. After this action, McMullen Michael John now owns 45,877 shares of YETI Holdings Inc, valued at $33,615 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YETI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for YETI Holdings Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.24%. Equity return is now at value 23.49%, with 13.98% for asset returns.

Based on YETI Holdings Inc (YETI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $293.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.