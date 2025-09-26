Xunlei Ltd ADR (XNET) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Xunlei Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: XNET) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.11% compared to its previous closing price of $8.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-27 that Xunlei Limited reported decent Q2 2025 results driven by strong growth in the company’s overseas live streaming operations. Cloud computing and subscription revenues also improved with subscriber numbers reaching a new multi-year high. However, the investment thesis is not really based on the core business. In fact, Xunlei has been an early investor in panoramic camera market leader Insta360.

Is It Worth Investing in Xunlei Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: XNET) Right Now?

Xunlei Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: XNET) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XNET is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for XNET is 61.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XNET on September 26, 2025 was 976.83K shares.

XNET’s Market Performance

The stock of Xunlei Ltd ADR (XNET) has seen a 3.81% increase in the past week, with a 25.04% rise in the past month, and a 97.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.26% for XNET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.64% for XNET’s stock, with a simple moving average of 89.85% for the last 200 days.

XNET Trading at 33.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares surge +26.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XNET rose by +3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +309.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.63. In addition, Xunlei Ltd ADR saw 439.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Xunlei Ltd ADR stands at 2.03%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value 105.35%, with 83.28% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -25.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xunlei Ltd ADR (XNET) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.