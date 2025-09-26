Xcel Brands Inc’s (XELB) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, XELB stock has gone up by 17.57%, with a monthly gain of 32.82% and a quarterly plunge of -2.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.66% for Xcel Brands Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.53% for XELB’s stock, with a -36.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xcel Brands Inc (NASDAQ: XELB) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for XELB is 3.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.22% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of XELB was 555.43K shares.

XELB stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Xcel Brands Inc (NASDAQ: XELB) has jumped by 7.41% compared to previous close of $1.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-19 that NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB), a media and consumer products company known for building influential, creator-led brands, today announced the appointment of Olin C. Lancaster as Chief Revenue Officer. With more than three decades of leadership in global consumer brands, Lancaster brings a proven track record of driving revenue growth, brand building, and operational excellence.

Analysts’ Opinion of XELB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XELB stocks, with FBR & Co. repeating the rating for XELB by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for XELB in the upcoming period, according to FBR & Co. is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 10, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

FBR & Co., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XELB reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for XELB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 11th, 2017.

XELB Trading at 26.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XELB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.58%, as shares surge +28.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XELB rose by +17.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4805. In addition, Xcel Brands Inc saw -76.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XELB starting from D LOREN ROBERT W, who purchased 124,200 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Aug 04 ’25. After this action, D LOREN ROBERT W now owns 383,885 shares of Xcel Brands Inc, valued at $136,620 using the latest closing price.

DiSanto Mark, the Director of Xcel Brands Inc, purchased 91,800 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04 ’25, which means that DiSanto Mark is holding 102,700 shares at $100,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XELB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.35% for the present operating margin

0.93% for the gross margin

The net margin for Xcel Brands Inc stands at -4.0%. The total capital return value is set at -0.46%. Equity return is now at value -65.44%, with -41.83% for asset returns.

Based on Xcel Brands Inc (XELB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -13.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$16.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Xcel Brands Inc (XELB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.