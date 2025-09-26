Worthington Steel Inc (WS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Worthington Steel Inc (NYSE: WS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.34x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WS is 32.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.49% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of WS was 281.03K shares.

WS stock’s latest price update

seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-25 that Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS ) Q1 2026 Earnings Call September 25, 2025 8:30 AM EDT

WS’s Market Performance

Worthington Steel Inc (WS) has experienced a -13.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.28% drop in the past month, and a -7.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for WS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.14% for WS’s stock, with a -0.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WS

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WS reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for WS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 04th, 2023.

WS Trading at -9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares sank -12.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WS fell by -13.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.78. In addition, Worthington Steel Inc saw -18.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for Worthington Steel Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 11.22%, with 5.82% for asset returns.

Based on Worthington Steel Inc (WS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 20.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $221.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Worthington Steel Inc (WS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.