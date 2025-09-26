WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (WKEY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for WKEY is at 1.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The average trading volume for WKEY on September 26, 2025 was 111.78K shares.

WKEY stock’s latest price update

The stock price of WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: WKEY) has jumped by 10.92% compared to previous close of $5.95. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that WISeKey Reports H1 2025 Results; Updates on the Quantum Convergence Strategy Underpinned by a Strong Balance Sheet

WKEY’s Market Performance

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (WKEY) has seen a 7.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.55% gain in the past month and a -7.30% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.58% for WKEY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.95% for WKEY’s stock, with a 11.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKEY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for WKEY by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for WKEY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $11 based on the research report published on December 10, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

WKEY Trading at 16.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.93%, as shares surge +18.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKEY rose by +7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +221.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.74. In addition, WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR saw 211.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WKEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.32% for the present operating margin

0.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR stands at -1.94%. The total capital return value is set at -0.29%. Equity return is now at value -24.81%, with -8.22% for asset returns.

Based on WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (WKEY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.94. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$26.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (WKEY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.