Williams-Sonoma, Inc (WSM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Williams-Sonoma, Inc (NYSE: WSM)'s stock price has soared by 0.36% in relation to previous closing price of $200.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Williams-Sonoma, Inc (NYSE: WSM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Williams-Sonoma, Inc (NYSE: WSM) is above average at 22.11x. The 36-month beta value for WSM is also noteworthy at 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 14 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for WSM is 117.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.40% of that float. The average trading volume of WSM on September 26, 2025 was 1.32M shares.

WSM’s Market Performance

WSM’s stock has seen a 0.75% increase for the week, with a 1.61% rise in the past month and a 24.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for Williams-Sonoma, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.45% for WSM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSM stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for WSM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for WSM in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $205 based on the research report published on July 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSM reach a price target of $166. The rating they have provided for WSM stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 19th, 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to WSM, setting the target price at $181 in the report published on April 25th of the current year.

WSM Trading at 2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSM rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $198.24. In addition, Williams-Sonoma, Inc saw 31.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Howie Jeffrey, the EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Williams-Sonoma, Inc, sold 3,153 shares at $198.84 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18 ’25, which means that Howie Jeffrey is holding 34,138 shares at $626,951 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for Williams-Sonoma, Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.41%. Equity return is now at value 51.75%, with 21.81% for asset returns.

Based on Williams-Sonoma, Inc (WSM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.66 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 67.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Williams-Sonoma, Inc (WSM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.