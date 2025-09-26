WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) has seen a 0.83% increase in the past week, with a 2.02% gain in the past month, and a 27.90% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.70% for WOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.93% for WOW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WOW is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WOW is 50.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.52% of that float. The average trading volume for WOW on September 26, 2025 was 1.50M shares.

WOW stock’s latest price update

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW)’s stock price has soared by 0.63% in relation to previous closing price of $5.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Julie & Holleman LLP, a top-tier shareholder rights firm, is investigating the proposed acquisition of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) by its largest stockholder, private equity firm Crestview Partners, and investment firm DigitalBridge Investments, LLC. The law firm has already uncovered conflicts of interest and believes the $5.20 per share deal price is too low.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOW

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to WOW, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on April 04th of the previous year.

WOW Trading at 13.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.87%, as shares surge +2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOW rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.14. In addition, WideOpenWest Inc saw -1.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOW starting from Elder Teresa L, who sold 20,000 shares at the price of $5.12 back on Oct 01 ’24. After this action, Elder Teresa L now owns 1,535,787 shares of WideOpenWest Inc, valued at $102,400 using the latest closing price.

Elder Teresa L, the Chief Executive Officer of WideOpenWest Inc, sold 605 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19 ’25, which means that Elder Teresa L is holding 1,513,137 shares at $3,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for WideOpenWest Inc stands at -0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value -30.99%, with -4.28% for asset returns.

Based on WideOpenWest Inc (WOW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.86 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $216.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.