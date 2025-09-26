Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) has gone down by -9.74% for the week, with a -9.74% drop in the past month and a -78.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.82% for WHLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.70% for WHLR’s stock, with a -98.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WHLR is at 1.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The average trading volume for WHLR on September 26, 2025 was 341.00K shares.

WHLR stock’s latest price update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.14% in comparison to its previous close of $6.61, however, the company has experienced a -9.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-18 that After a strong June (+2.56%), the REIT sector recovery stalled in July (-1.17%) as REITs fell to a -6.42% year-to-date return. Micro cap REITs (-0.20%) outperformed in July while mid caps (-1.18%), small caps (-1.33%) and large caps (-1.55%) averaged slightly deeper negative returns. 60.65% of REIT securities had a negative total return in July.

Analysts’ Opinion of WHLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WHLR stocks, with B. Riley FBR Inc. repeating the rating for WHLR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for WHLR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR Inc. is $9 based on the research report published on February 20, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

B. Riley FBR Inc., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WHLR reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for WHLR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 17th, 2018.

FBR & Co. gave a rating of “Outperform” to WHLR, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

WHLR Trading at -44.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.39%, as shares sank -7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHLR fell by -9.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.76. In addition, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc saw -99.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WHLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.44% for the present operating margin

0.61% for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 8.94%, with 0.81% for asset returns.

Based on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.9 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 9.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $55.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at 9.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 71.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.