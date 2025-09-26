What Recent Market Trends Mean for Vornado Realty Trust’s (VNO) Stock

In the past week, VNO stock has gone down by -3.65%, with a monthly gain of 9.13% and a quarterly surge of 8.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for Vornado Realty Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.74% for VNO stock, with a simple moving average of 3.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) is 10.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VNO is 1.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for VNO is 178.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.08% of that float. On September 26, 2025, VNO’s average trading volume was 1.85M shares.

VNO stock’s latest price update

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.30% in relation to its previous close of $40.92. However, the company has experienced a -3.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-19 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VNO by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for VNO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $42 based on the research report published on September 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNO reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for VNO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 07th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to VNO, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 08th of the previous year.

VNO Trading at 3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +7.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNO fell by -3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.69. In addition, Vornado Realty Trust saw 3.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNO starting from Chera Haim, who sold 30,000 shares at the price of $39.64 back on Sep 04 ’25. After this action, Chera Haim now owns 0 shares of Vornado Realty Trust, valued at $1,189,188 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vornado Realty Trust stands at 0.48%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 14.93%, with 5.50% for asset returns.

Based on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $880.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.