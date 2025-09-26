What Recent Market Trends Mean for Profusa Inc’s (PFSA) Stock

In the past week, PFSA stock has gone down by -8.68%, with a monthly decline of -25.70% and a quarterly plunge of -97.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.94% for Profusa Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.55% for PFSA stock, with a simple moving average of -96.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Profusa Inc (NASDAQ: PFSA) Right Now?

The public float for PFSA is 27.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.44% of that float. On September 26, 2025, PFSA’s average trading volume was 11.10M shares.

PFSA stock’s latest price update

Profusa Inc (NASDAQ: PFSA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.73% in relation to its previous close of $0.3. However, the company has experienced a -8.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-11 that Company expects early 2026 rollout in EEA; physician portal combines Lumee™ oxygen monitoring with NVIDIA NeMo to deliver AI-driven clinical workflows

PFSA Trading at -41.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares sank -27.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFSA fell by -11.06%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3394. In addition, Profusa Inc saw -97.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PFSA

Equity return is now at value -1484.67%, with -318.61% for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Profusa Inc (PFSA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.