What Recent Market Trends Mean for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc’s (PLYM) Stock

In the past week, PLYM stock has gone down by -1.00%, with a monthly gain of 1.54% and a quarterly surge of 32.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.86% for PLYM stock, with a simple moving average of 28.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSE: PLYM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is 7.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PLYM is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PLYM is 38.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% of that float. On September 26, 2025, PLYM’s average trading volume was 787.60K shares.

PLYM stock’s latest price update

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSE: PLYM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.77% in relation to its previous close of $21.95. However, the company has experienced a -1.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLYM

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLYM reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for PLYM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 08th, 2024.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to PLYM, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on January 22nd of the previous year.

PLYM Trading at 16.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLYM fell by -1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.97. In addition, Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc saw -1.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLYM starting from GUINEE JOHN W III, who purchased 5,250 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Mar 21 ’25. After this action, GUINEE JOHN W III now owns 40,800 shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc, valued at $89,250 using the latest closing price.

WHITE PENDLETON P. JR., the Director of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc, purchased 5,000 shares at $18.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15 ’24, which means that WHITE PENDLETON P. JR. is holding 5,000 shares at $91,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.69% for the gross margin

The net margin for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc stands at 0.68%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 25.64%, with 8.66% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $267.73 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 440.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.