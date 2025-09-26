What Recent Market Trends Mean for Complete Solaria Inc’s (SPWR) Stock

In the past week, SPWR stock has gone up by 15.14%, with a monthly gain of 20.48% and a quarterly surge of 5.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.79% for Complete Solaria Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.92% for SPWR stock, with a simple moving average of 8.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Complete Solaria Inc (NASDAQ: SPWR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPWR is 0.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SPWR is 52.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.68% of that float. On September 26, 2025, SPWR’s average trading volume was 895.02K shares.

SPWR stock’s latest price update

Complete Solaria Inc (NASDAQ: SPWR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.61% in relation to its previous close of $1.63. However, the company has experienced a 15.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-26 that OREM, Utah, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SunPower (formerly d/b/a Complete Solaria, Inc.; herein “SunPower,” the “Company,” or Nasdaq: “SPWR”) a solar technology, services, and installation company, today announced that it has closed its strategic acquisition of Sunder Energy (“Sunder”), a leading residential solar sales company to create the U.S. residential solar industry’s No.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPWR stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for SPWR by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for SPWR in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $3 based on the research report published on September 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

SPWR Trading at 13.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.00%, as shares surge +17.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPWR rose by +14.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5822. In addition, Complete Solaria Inc saw -39.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPWR starting from Rodgers Thurman J, who purchased 606,000 shares at the price of $1.68 back on Jun 03 ’25. After this action, Rodgers Thurman J now owns 463,589 shares of Complete Solaria Inc, valued at $1,018,080 using the latest closing price.

Rodgers Thurman J, the Chief Executive Officer of Complete Solaria Inc, purchased 21,177 shares at $1.49 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02 ’25, which means that Rodgers Thurman J is holding 160,589 shares at $31,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.22% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Complete Solaria Inc stands at -0.19%. The total capital return value is set at -0.86%. Equity return is now at value -2937.39%, with -46.06% for asset returns.

Based on Complete Solaria Inc (SPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-35.48 million with net debt to EBITDA at -9.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Complete Solaria Inc (SPWR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.