What Recent Market Trends Mean for Amdocs Ltd’s (DOX) Stock

In the past week, DOX stock has gone down by -3.89%, with a monthly decline of -6.17% and a quarterly plunge of -11.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Amdocs Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.80% for DOX stock, with a simple moving average of -7.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ: DOX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ: DOX) is 16.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DOX is 0.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DOX is 109.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.03% of that float. On September 26, 2025, DOX’s average trading volume was 816.35K shares.

DOX stock’s latest price update

Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ: DOX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.17% in relation to its previous close of $83.0. However, the company has experienced a -3.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that Also the market leader in eSIM orchestration, Amdocs’ integrated eSIM Cloud platform combines orchestration and entitlement servers – delivering a modern, seamless eSIM experience for service providers worldwide JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced its recognition as the lead Pacesetter in Counterpoint Research’s 2025 Global Entitlement Server Rankings. In addition to its leading position in eSIM orchestration, Amdocs’ award-winning offering is now at the forefront of both Orchestration and Entitlement Server categories, powered by its eSIM Cloud platform – the industry’s only fully integrated orchestration and entitlement platform.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOX

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOX reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for DOX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2024.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to DOX, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on May 16th of the previous year.

DOX Trading at -5.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -6.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOX fell by -3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.41. In addition, Amdocs Ltd saw -6.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for Amdocs Ltd stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 15.75%, with 8.67% for asset returns.

Based on Amdocs Ltd (DOX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.88. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 19.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $819.03 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amdocs Ltd (DOX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.