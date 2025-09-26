What Recent Market Trends Mean for Algoma Steel Group Inc’s (ASTL) Stock

The stock of Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) has gone down by -11.73% for the week, with a -19.56% drop in the past month and a -42.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.89% for ASTL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.66% for ASTL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -38.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASTL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ASTL is also noteworthy at 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ASTL is 96.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.20% of that float. The average trading volume of ASTL on September 26, 2025 was 1.08M shares.

ASTL stock’s latest price update

The stock of Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASTL) has decreased by -4.09% when compared to last closing price of $4.16.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Algoma Steel Group Inc. (“Algoma” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASTL; TSX: ASTL), a leading Canadian producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products, today announced that it has amended its Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (as amended, the “Credit Agreement”) to increase the aggregate commitments under its asset-based revolving credit facility (“ABL Facility”) from US$300 million to US$375 million.

ASTL Trading at -20.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares sank -19.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTL fell by -11.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.62. In addition, Algoma Steel Group Inc saw -59.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.15% for the present operating margin

-0.09% for the gross margin

The net margin for Algoma Steel Group Inc stands at -0.08%. The total capital return value is set at -0.14%. Equity return is now at value -21.46%, with -10.03% for asset returns.

Based on Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$186.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.