Westlake Corporation (WLK) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Westlake Corporation (WLK) has seen a -10.55% decrease in the past week, with a -11.81% drop in the past month, and a -0.13% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for WLK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.85% for WLK stock, with a simple moving average of -19.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WLK is 32.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WLK on September 26, 2025 was 1.18M shares.

WLK stock’s latest price update

The stock of Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) has decreased by -3.65% when compared to last closing price of $78.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-03 that Landmark project to deliver 214 apartments with modern amenities and neighborhood-oriented retail, enhancing the legacy of the Westlake Shopping Center DALY CITY, Calif., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bozzuto, in partnership with Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM), today announced the start of construction for The Chester at Westlake, a landmark mixed-use development that will be Daly City’s first major predominantly market-rate apartment community in more than 15 years.

Analysts’ Opinion of WLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WLK stocks, with Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. repeating the rating for WLK by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for WLK in the upcoming period, according to Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. is $90 based on the research report published on August 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WLK reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for WLK stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 20th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to WLK, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on March 26th of the current year.

WLK Trading at -9.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -11.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLK fell by -10.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.25. In addition, Westlake Corporation saw -47.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLK starting from Buesinger Robert F., who purchased 83 shares at the price of $93.39 back on Apr 22 ’25. After this action, Buesinger Robert F. now owns 83 shares of Westlake Corporation, valued at $7,751 using the latest closing price.

Buesinger Robert F., the EVP, PEM Segment Head of Westlake Corporation, sold 83 shares at $72.70 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that Buesinger Robert F. is holding 0 shares at $6,034 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.1% for the gross margin

The net margin for Westlake Corporation stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -0.64%, with -0.32% for asset returns.

Based on Westlake Corporation (WLK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.21 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Westlake Corporation (WLK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.