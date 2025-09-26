Webster Financial Corp (WBS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Webster Financial Corp (NYSE: WBS)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.57% in comparison to its previous close of $60.16, however, the company has experienced a -4.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Webster Financial Corp (NYSE: WBS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Webster Financial Corp (NYSE: WBS) is 12.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WBS is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WBS is 164.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% of that float. On September 26, 2025, WBS’s average trading volume was 1.37M shares.

WBS’s Market Performance

WBS stock saw a decrease of -4.01% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.52% and a quarterly a decrease of 9.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Webster Financial Corp (WBS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.56% for WBS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBS stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for WBS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for WBS in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $78 based on the research report published on September 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBS reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for WBS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 10th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to WBS, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on May 21st of the current year.

WBS Trading at 0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBS fell by -4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.39. In addition, Webster Financial Corp saw 26.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBS starting from CIESLIK ELZBIETA, who sold 2,000 shares at the price of $61.58 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, CIESLIK ELZBIETA now owns 14,894 shares of Webster Financial Corp, valued at $123,160 using the latest closing price.

CIESLIK ELZBIETA, the EVP & CAO of Bank of Webster Financial Corp, sold 1,000 shares at $61.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12 ’25, which means that CIESLIK ELZBIETA is holding 16,894 shares at $61,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for Webster Financial Corp stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 9.34%, with 1.07% for asset returns.

Based on Webster Financial Corp (WBS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.09 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Webster Financial Corp (WBS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.