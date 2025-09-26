Waton Financial Ltd (WTF) Stock Faces 13.98% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Waton Financial Ltd (WTF) has seen a -10.71% decrease in the past week, with a 24.74% gain in the past month, and a -0.83% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.03% for WTF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.32% for WTF’s stock, with a 1.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Waton Financial Ltd (NASDAQ: WTF) Right Now?

The public float for WTF is 6.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of WTF was 115.39K shares.

WTF stock’s latest price update

Waton Financial Ltd (NASDAQ: WTF)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.04% in comparison to its previous close of $6.67, however, the company has experienced a -10.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. benzinga.com reported 2025-05-08 that The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

WTF Trading at 17.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.98%, as shares surge +30.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.00% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for WTF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.43% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for Waton Financial Ltd stands at -1.61%. The total capital return value is set at -0.83%. Equity return is now at value -102.08%, with -37.86% for asset returns.

Based on Waton Financial Ltd (WTF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.69. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -36.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$10.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Waton Financial Ltd (WTF) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.