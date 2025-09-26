WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC (WBI) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.41% for WBI stock, with a simple moving average of 1.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC (NYSE: WBI) Right Now?

The average trading volume of WBI on September 26, 2025 was 2.79M shares.

WBI stock’s latest price update

The stock of WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC (NYSE: WBI) has increased by 0.13% when compared to last closing price of $23.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC (“WaterBridge”) today announced the successful closing of the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares in connection with its recently completed initial public offering. As previously announced, the underwriters exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 4,755,000 Class A shares (“Option Shares”) at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. WaterBridge received net.

WBI Trading at 1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.03% of loss for the given period.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBI starting from CRANE JAMES R, who purchased 200,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Sep 18 ’25. After this action, CRANE JAMES R now owns 200,000 shares of WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC, valued at $4,000,000 using the latest closing price.

CRANE JAMES R, the Director of WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC, purchased 100,000 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18 ’25, which means that CRANE JAMES R is holding 100,000 shares at $2,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC (WBI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.