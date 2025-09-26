W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC)’s stock price has increased by 0.12% compared to its previous closing price of $67.32. However, the company has seen a -0.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-20 that REITs are historically cheap. Even blue chips like Realty Income Corporation and W. P. Carey Inc. are discounted. Which is the better opportunity? I compare both and share my thoughts.

Is It Worth Investing in W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) Right Now?

W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 44.29x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WPC is 216.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of WPC was 1.24M shares.

WPC’s Market Performance

WPC stock saw an increase of -0.07% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.23% and a quarterly increase of 7.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.26% for W. P. Carey Inc (WPC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.16% for WPC’s stock, with a 9.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WPC by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for WPC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $72 based on the research report published on September 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BNP Paribas Exane, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPC reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for WPC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 09th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to WPC, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

WPC Trading at 2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares surge +0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPC fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.51. In addition, W. P. Carey Inc saw 6.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WPC starting from Zander Brian H, who sold 500 shares at the price of $66.14 back on Aug 26 ’25. After this action, Zander Brian H now owns 10,425 shares of W. P. Carey Inc, valued at $33,072 using the latest closing price.

Zander Brian H, the Chief Accounting Officer of W. P. Carey Inc, sold 440 shares at $56.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20 ’24, which means that Zander Brian H is holding 7,237 shares at $24,926 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.76% for the present operating margin

0.92% for the gross margin

The net margin for W. P. Carey Inc stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 3.99%, with 1.88% for asset returns.

Based on W. P. Carey Inc (WPC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.31 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 1539.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.