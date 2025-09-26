Voyager Technologies Inc (VOYG) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, VOYG stock has gone down by -1.61%, with a monthly decline of -6.84% and a quarterly plunge of -40.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.00% for Voyager Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.46% for VOYG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Voyager Technologies Inc (NYSE: VOYG) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VOYG is 50.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of VOYG was 1.03M shares.

VOYG stock’s latest price update

Voyager Technologies Inc (NYSE: VOYG)’s stock price has dropped by -3.97% in relation to previous closing price of $30.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. youtube.com reported 2025-09-24 that Welcome to the Green Stock News brief for Wednesday September 24th. Here are today’s top headlines: Northstar Clean Technologies (OTC: ROOOF) has developed a process to separate and recover limestone from asphalt shingles, introducing a fourth product line.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOYG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOYG stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for VOYG by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for VOYG in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $50 based on the research report published on July 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VOYG reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for VOYG stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 07th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to VOYG, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

VOYG Trading at -12.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOYG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.30%, as shares sank -8.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.46% lower at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VOYG starting from Smith Robert Marshall, who purchased 967 shares at the price of $31.00 back on Jun 12 ’25. After this action, Smith Robert Marshall now owns 967 shares of Voyager Technologies Inc, valued at $29,977 using the latest closing price.

Innovation X Venture Partners, the Former 10% Owner of Voyager Technologies Inc, purchased 100,000 shares at $31.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11 ’25, which means that Innovation X Venture Partners, is holding 2,086,310 shares at $3,100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VOYG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.63% for the present operating margin

0.17% for the gross margin

The net margin for Voyager Technologies Inc stands at -0.73%. The total capital return value is set at -0.08%.

Based on Voyager Technologies Inc (VOYG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -9.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$38.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Voyager Technologies Inc (VOYG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.