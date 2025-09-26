Vital Farms Inc (VITL) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Vital Farms Inc (VITL) has gone down by -11.50% for the week, with a -20.24% drop in the past month and a 9.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.15% for VITL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.55% for VITL’s stock, with a 8.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ: VITL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ: VITL) is 36.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VITL is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VITL is 34.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 27.08% of that float. On September 26, 2025, VITL’s average trading volume was 997.41K shares.

VITL stock’s latest price update

Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ: VITL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.48% in relation to its previous close of $41.9. However, the company has experienced a -11.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, today announced that Russell Diez-Canseco, President and Chief Executive Officer, Thilo Wrede, Chief Financial Officer, and Brian Shipman, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in the Telsey Advisory Group 2025 Global Consumer & Retail Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Vital Farms will be available for 1×1.

Analysts’ Opinion of VITL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VITL stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for VITL by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for VITL in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $50 based on the research report published on August 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VITL reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for VITL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 08th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to VITL, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

VITL Trading at -8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VITL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -22.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VITL fell by -11.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.26. In addition, Vital Farms Inc saw 19.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VITL starting from Diez-Canseco Russell, who sold 16,700 shares at the price of $47.32 back on Sep 10 ’25. After this action, Diez-Canseco Russell now owns 685,776 shares of Vital Farms Inc, valued at $790,262 using the latest closing price.

OHAYER MATTHEW, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON of Vital Farms Inc, sold 100,000 shares at $50.96 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04 ’25, which means that OHAYER MATTHEW is holding 6,482,070 shares at $5,096,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VITL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vital Farms Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.21%. Equity return is now at value 18.81%, with 13.73% for asset returns.

Based on Vital Farms Inc (VITL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.66. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 71.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $81.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vital Farms Inc (VITL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.