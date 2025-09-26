Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR) has increased by 1.43% when compared to last closing price of $1.4. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.07% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-10 that MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) (“Vision Marine” or the “Company”), a pioneer in electric marine propulsion with an award-winning retail network, Nautical Ventures, today announced the advancement of its Electric Representative Training Program across Nautical Ventures’ Florida dealership network. The program has completed its first phase with the selection and training of Electric Representatives at strategic locations.

The 36-month beta value for VMAR is also noteworthy at 0.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VMAR is 2.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.99% of that float. The average trading volume of VMAR on September 26, 2025 was 578.82K shares.

VMAR’s Market Performance

VMAR stock saw a decrease of -2.07% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.97% and a quarterly a decrease of -78.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.09% for Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.60% for VMAR’s stock, with a -81.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VMAR Trading at -54.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares sank -1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMAR fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4115. In addition, Vision Marine Technologies Inc saw -97.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VMAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.2% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vision Marine Technologies Inc stands at -4.66%. The total capital return value is set at -0.4%. Equity return is now at value -152.23%, with -75.19% for asset returns.

Based on Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -34.68. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$13.04 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Vision Marine Technologies Inc (VMAR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.