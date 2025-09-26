Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH): A Technical Analysis

VSH has 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VSH is 122.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VSH on September 26, 2025 was 1.61M shares.

VSH stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (NYSE: VSH) has decreased by -2.17% when compared to last closing price of $15.23.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that Reducing Switching Losses and Increasing Efficiency, Devices Combine Low Q rr Down to 105 nC With V F Down to 1.45 V and Low Junction Capacitance and Recovery Time

VSH’s Market Performance

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH) has seen a -5.76% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.43% decline in the past month and a -5.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for VSH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.58% for VSH’s stock, with a -5.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VSH by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for VSH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $19 based on the research report published on December 16, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSH reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for VSH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 08th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to VSH, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 15th of the previous year.

VSH Trading at -4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -4.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSH fell by -5.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.29. In addition, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc saw -19.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSH starting from Cody Michael J, who purchased 250 shares at the price of $15.47 back on Jun 13 ’25. After this action, Cody Michael J now owns 60,419 shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, valued at $3,868 using the latest closing price.

Cody Michael J, the Director of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, purchased 3,500 shares at $16.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11 ’25, which means that Cody Michael J is holding 60,169 shares at $56,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -4.11%, with -2.09% for asset returns.

Based on Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $235.74 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.