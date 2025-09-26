Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.46% in relation to its previous close of $242.95. However, the company has experienced a -0.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, is announcing a new collaboration with Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading data analytics and technology provider to the global insurance industry, to connect Verisk’s Xactimate ® solution for property claims management with the ServiceTitan platform.

Is It Worth Investing in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is 37.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VRSK is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VRSK is 139.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. On September 26, 2025, VRSK’s average trading volume was 1.13M shares.

VRSK’s Market Performance

VRSK stock saw a decrease of -0.52% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.04% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.40% for VRSK stock, with a simple moving average of -15.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRSK stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for VRSK by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for VRSK in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $320 based on the research report published on September 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRSK reach a price target of $280. The rating they have provided for VRSK stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 10th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to VRSK, setting the target price at $279 in the report published on October 02nd of the previous year.

VRSK Trading at -9.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -8.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSK fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $257.99. In addition, Verisk Analytics Inc saw -8.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSK starting from Mann Elizabeth, who sold 300 shares at the price of $254.72 back on Sep 16 ’25. After this action, Mann Elizabeth now owns 15,165 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc, valued at $76,416 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.44% for the present operating margin

0.69% for the gross margin

The net margin for Verisk Analytics Inc stands at 0.31%. The total capital return value is set at 0.34%. Equity return is now at value 245.09%, with 19.02% for asset returns.

Based on Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.92 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 11.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.66 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.