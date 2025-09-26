Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV)’s stock price has plunge by 0.72%relation to previous closing price of $277.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.30% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) will host its investor day virtually on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) Right Now?

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VEEV is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 rating it as “overweight”, 10 rating it as “hold”, and 2 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VEEV is 149.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VEEV on September 26, 2025 was 1.30M shares.

VEEV’s Market Performance

The stock of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) has seen a 0.30% increase in the past week, with a -2.31% drop in the past month, and a -0.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for VEEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.41% for VEEV’s stock, with a 11.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEEV stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VEEV by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for VEEV in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $330 based on the research report published on September 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VEEV reach a price target of $300, previously predicting the price at $270. The rating they have provided for VEEV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 29th, 2025.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to VEEV, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

VEEV Trading at -0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEEV rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $276.04. In addition, Veeva Systems Inc saw 32.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VEEV starting from Faddis Jonathan, who sold 720 shares at the price of $285.62 back on Jul 10 ’25. After this action, Faddis Jonathan now owns 7,902 shares of Veeva Systems Inc, valued at $205,646 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VEEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27% for the present operating margin

0.76% for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeva Systems Inc stands at 0.27%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 13.70%, with 11.30% for asset returns.

Based on Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 15.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $730.82 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.