VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

VAALCO Energy, Inc (NYSE: EGY)’s stock price has soared by 2.00% in relation to previous closing price of $4.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-18 that In the Zacks Oil and Gas – International E&P industry, VET, EGY, and CRNCY stand out with resilience amid oversupply risks and volatile demand trends.

Is It Worth Investing in VAALCO Energy, Inc (NYSE: EGY) Right Now?

VAALCO Energy, Inc (NYSE: EGY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76x compared to its average ratio. EGY has 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EGY is 101.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EGY on September 26, 2025 was 795.65K shares.

EGY’s Market Performance

EGY stock saw an increase of 4.47% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.76% and a quarterly increase of 15.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.41% for VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.42% for EGY’s stock, with a 11.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGY

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to EGY, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

EGY Trading at 11.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +11.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGY rose by +4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.06. In addition, VAALCO Energy, Inc saw -27.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGY starting from Pruckl Thor, who sold 10,169 shares at the price of $3.95 back on Mar 24 ’25. After this action, Pruckl Thor now owns 174,992 shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc, valued at $40,168 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for VAALCO Energy, Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 7.60%, with 4.06% for asset returns.

Based on VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.94. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 22.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $286.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.