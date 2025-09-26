V2X Inc (VVX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for V2X Inc (NYSE: VVX) is above average at 24.55x. The 36-month beta value for VVX is also noteworthy at 0.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 2 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VVX is 22.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.94% of that float. The average trading volume of VVX on September 26, 2025 was 353.62K shares.

VVX stock’s latest price update

V2X Inc (NYSE: VVX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.38% in relation to its previous close of $53.74. However, the company has experienced a -0.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that RESTON, Va., Sept 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of QinetiQ’s U.S. Intelligence business, a provider of data engineering, intelligence mission support, and cyber solutions for the Intelligence Community.

VVX’s Market Performance

V2X Inc (VVX) has seen a -0.95% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.71% decline in the past month and a 12.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.41% for VVX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.39% for VVX’s stock, with a 8.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VVX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VVX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VVX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $65 based on the research report published on August 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VVX reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for VVX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to VVX, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

VVX Trading at 0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVX fell by -1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.80. In addition, V2X Inc saw -1.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVX starting from American Industrial Partners C, who sold 1,700,000 shares at the price of $52.20 back on Sep 11 ’25. After this action, American Industrial Partners C now owns 8,000,001 shares of V2X Inc, valued at $88,745,100 using the latest closing price.

Cusumano Dino M, the Director of V2X Inc, sold 1,700,000 shares at $52.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11 ’25, which means that Cusumano Dino M is holding 8,000,001 shares at $88,745,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.09% for the gross margin

The net margin for V2X Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 6.86%, with 2.24% for asset returns.

Based on V2X Inc (VVX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $268.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In summary, V2X Inc (VVX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.